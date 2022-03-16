Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 935,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Palomar makes up about 3.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 3.68% of Palomar worth $60,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLMR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $626,930 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

