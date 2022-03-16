Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $131.41 and a one year high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

