Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 4.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Progressive worth $73,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,507,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average of $99.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,869 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.