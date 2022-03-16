Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037,863 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,493 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 4.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $85,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,215 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

FCX opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

