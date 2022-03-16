Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $10.40 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.16.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.