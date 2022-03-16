Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $27.83 Million Stock Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,205 shares during the period. Porch Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 1.82% of Porch Group worth $27,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 186.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 395,019 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

PRCH stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

