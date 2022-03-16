Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $86.12 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for 4.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.35% of STERIS worth $86,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE:STE opened at $222.24 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $184.68 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 0.65.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.