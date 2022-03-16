Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 52,087 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,087 shares during the period. Reynolds Consumer Products makes up 1.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.29% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.0% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

