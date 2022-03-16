Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 11,804 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,031,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,253. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.51. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.