VIMworld (VEED) Reaches Market Cap of $14.99 Million

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $100,357.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

