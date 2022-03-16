Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €113.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €113.00 ($124.18) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($134.07) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($130.77) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($130.77) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($125.27) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €113.19 ($124.38).

EPA:DG traded up €2.86 ($3.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €91.32 ($100.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.27. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($76.42) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($97.58).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

