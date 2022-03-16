Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $6.43

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $7.69. Vipshop shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 365,483 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

