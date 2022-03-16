Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $6.43

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $7.69. Vipshop shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 365,483 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
