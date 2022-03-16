Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYBBF. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 230 ($2.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.93) to GBX 240 ($3.12) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

