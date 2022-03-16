Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading Up 0.8%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 134,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 187,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFFA. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000.

