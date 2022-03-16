Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.69. 5,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 665,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $665.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

