Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Kenneth Sadowsky Purchases 10,000 Shares

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of COCO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 10,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $7,449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $8,289,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

