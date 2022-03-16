Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Kenneth Sadowsky Purchases 10,000 Shares

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of COCO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 10,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.61.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $7,449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $8,289,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
