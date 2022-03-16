Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Cut to €14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VIVHY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($18.13) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.38) to €14.10 ($15.49) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.76) to €13.40 ($14.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIVHY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 115,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.