VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get VMware alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. Barclays decreased their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie began coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.