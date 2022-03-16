Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ VLCN opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Volcon has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Volcon in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Volcon during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Volcon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Volcon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

