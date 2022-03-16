Volta Finance Limited to Issue Dividend of €0.15 (LON:VTA)

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:VTA opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.16. Volta Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.38 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 million and a PE ratio of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a current ratio of 17.39.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

