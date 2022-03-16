Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Holdings Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 10.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vontier by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 679,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 79,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vontier by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 244,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

