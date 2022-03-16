W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 788,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of W. R. Berkley are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.