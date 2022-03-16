Wagerr One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,082.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $1,082.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002361 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.00323232 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 234,526,306 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

