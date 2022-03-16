Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 61,303 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 19,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $145.47. The stock had a trading volume of 60,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,192. The company has a market cap of $403.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,367,790 shares of company stock worth $609,101,430. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

