Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 20,268 Shares

Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$22,862.30 ($16,447.70).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,905 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$23,685.37 ($17,039.83).

On Wednesday, March 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 36,675 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,332.73 ($29,735.77).

On Monday, March 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 15,054 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,965.86 ($12,205.65).

On Thursday, March 3rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 16,447 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,667.35 ($13,429.74).

On Monday, February 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 19,860 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,878.72 ($16,459.51).

On Friday, February 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 67,909 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,163.26 ($56,232.56).

On Tuesday, January 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 20,477 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,350.53 ($18,237.79).

On Thursday, December 30th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 17,546 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,634.22 ($15,564.19).

On Friday, December 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 30,622 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,175.11 ($26,744.68).

