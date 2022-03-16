Warby Parker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,761 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 797% compared to the average daily volume of 1,088 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 67,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,001,183.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 75,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978 and have sold 78,700 shares valued at $3,279,208.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

WRBY traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. 2,602,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,370. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

