WAX Market Capitalization Hits $629.69 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $629.69 million and $34.77 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00029212 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,839,707,197 coins and its circulating supply is 2,261,421,617 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

