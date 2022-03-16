Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,130 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $326.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

