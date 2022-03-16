Webflix Token (WFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $267,588.11

Webflix Token (WFX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar. Webflix Token has a total market capitalization of $267,588.11 and approximately $9.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webflix Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Webflix Token Profile

Webflix Token (WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,419,258,368 coins. The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io . Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

Buying and Selling Webflix Token

