Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 706,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,516. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $458.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.