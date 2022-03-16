Wedbush Trims Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Target Price to $25.00

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ INZY opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.
About Inozyme Pharma (Get Rating)
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
