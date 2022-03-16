Wedbush Trims Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Target Price to $25.00

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ INZY opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,344,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165,801 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 131,200 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

