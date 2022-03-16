Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 3D Systems (DDD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) recently:

3/3/2022 – 3D Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2022 – 3D Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – 3D Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – 3D Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – 3D Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – 3D Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,326 shares of company stock worth $557,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in 3D Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in 3D Systems by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

