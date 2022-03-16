Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ameresco (AMRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) recently:

3/14/2022 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $61.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2022 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

3/1/2022 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/1/2022 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00.

3/1/2022 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $73.00.

2/5/2022 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2022 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

2/3/2022 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

1/20/2022 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,347. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $235,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameresco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ameresco by 14.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

