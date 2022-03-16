Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Surgery Partners (SGRY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2022 – Surgery Partners had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Surgery Partners had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

3/1/2022 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2022 – Surgery Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2022 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

1/26/2022 – Surgery Partners had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16.

Get Surgery Partners Inc alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,735. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,039,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 48.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 409,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378,797 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.