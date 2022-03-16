Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ: AMYT) recently:

3/10/2022 – Amryt Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Amryt Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Amryt Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $19.00.

3/1/2022 – Amryt Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $27.00 to $18.00.

3/1/2022 – Amryt Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $20.00.

2/24/2022 – Amryt Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/18/2022 – Amryt Pharma is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Amryt Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/18/2022 – Amryt Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. Amryt Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $499.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,231,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,004 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,160,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,601,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 142.7% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 960,965 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

