Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ICON Public (ICLR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ: ICLR) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2022 – ICON Public was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/8/2022 – ICON Public was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

3/7/2022 – ICON Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $315.00 to $272.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – ICON Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $287.00 to $235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – ICON Public was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – ICON Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – ICON Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ICON Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $285.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $223.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $178.27 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 11,175.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 226,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 65.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $5,375,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ICON Public by 16.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

