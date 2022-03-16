Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) recently:

3/10/2022 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Alimera Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

2/25/2022 – Alimera Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Alimera Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $11.00.

2/22/2022 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,723. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

