Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.65% of Weis Markets worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 47.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 149,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Weis Markets by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,741 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Weis Markets by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.20. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

