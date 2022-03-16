Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 1,122 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,807,000 after acquiring an additional 125,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.36 and a 200 day moving average of $201.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $168.44 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

