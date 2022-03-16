Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 1,765 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

