Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 985 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $235.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.34. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $216.77 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

