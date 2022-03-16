Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

NYSE BLK opened at $707.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $784.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $865.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.