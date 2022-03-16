Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

