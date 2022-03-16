Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Stericycle by 27.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -183.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

