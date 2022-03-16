Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Bank OZK Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

