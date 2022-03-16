Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.48.

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

