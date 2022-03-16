Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,451,000 after acquiring an additional 390,815 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 375,915 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,590,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,823 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.21 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

