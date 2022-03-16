Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after buying an additional 2,433,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after buying an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after buying an additional 36,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

DD opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

