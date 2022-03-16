Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $388.47 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $405.49. The stock has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

