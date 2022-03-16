Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,307 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

